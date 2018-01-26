These nature-based remedies may help at the first sign of a cold or flu

Why? Elderberry is said to deliver an array of natural immune-supporting compounds, including anthocyanins, quercetin and rutin that "help restore the body's ability to fight off invaders," said Cheryl Myers, chief of education and scientific affairs for Terry Naturally. (Proponents also swear by elderberry extract as a natural way to defend against colds and flu, and take the edge off symptoms.) Other ingredients in ViraPro tablets include vitamin A, known for its anti-viral effect, and vitamin C, which Myers says can reduce the incidence of colds when taken as a preventative.