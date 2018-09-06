Explore pop-up galleries, artists’ studios and more along the Los Angeles River at the Frogtown Artwalk

Combine art studio tours, a chalk walk for kids and Salazar’s Sonoran barbecue and what do you get? The 11th annual Frogtown Artwalk, a car-free event held Sept. 22 in the thriving arts community located next to the Los Angeles River.
Things kick off Sept. 15 at Evolve Project LA when artist Leo Limón plans to paint several of his River Catz on the back wall of businesses facing the L.A. River bike path. Expect two of the iconic cat faces and stenciled versions that the public can complete during the Artwalk.
Noted artist Michael Todd will open his Frogtown studio and share recent artworks along with artists Tate Ellington, Christian Kasperkovitz, Arturo Mallmann, Clare Hebert, Mara Hesed, Milagro Flix, Kathleen Klein-Wakefield, Grove Pashley and Ed Houlemarde, among others.
The Light Riders, who specialize in creating LED-based visual displays, will create a site-specific, interactive light installation along the river path that runs from Spoke Bicycle Café to Evolve Project with four River Catz lanterns by Limón. At the midpoint (La Colombe Coffee Roasters), the public can program the lights to change color, pulsate and move.
In addition to live music on multiple stages, dance performances and food trucks, Ryan Griffin of Projected Visions will create a site-specific installation projected on the underside of the 2 freeway on-ramp as it passes over the river path.
What: Frogtown Artwalk
When: 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Frogtown Artwalk stretches alongside the Los Angeles River bike/walkway from Fletcher down to Glover Place. Visitors can travel between sites by walking, biking or catching free pedi-cabs along the River. There will be three ride-share drop-off stations along Riverside Drive.
Cost: Admission is free.
Info: FrogtownArts.com
