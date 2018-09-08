It's Halloween and Harry Potter is hosting at this gardening hot spot

The holiday decor junkies among us have been pining for Halloween ever since we tucked the Fourth of July-themed tableware away in the garage, and no one knows that quite like Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar. The popular gardening and outdoors supply store — think the Disneyland of nurseries — has made a name for itself in Southern California for its wildly creative and meticulously curated pop-up Halloween boutique. Each year, they pull back the curtain before Labor Day.it Yes, before Labor Day.