Get ready to swoon: The new IKEA catalog is here, and it's celebrating 75 years

To begin, the Swedish superstore is presenting the Gratulera collection of IKEA greatest hits: furniture and decor favorites from three eras of the manufacturer’s history. Bestsellers from the 1950s and ’60s, including the three-legged Lövbacken side table, will launch this month, 1970s and ’80s remakes like the Färgstark pendant lamp will be available in October, and classics like the PS 1995 storage bench from the 1990s through the early aughts will hit sales floors in December.