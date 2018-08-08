Get ready to swoon: The new IKEA catalog is here, and it's celebrating 75 years

IKEA has introduced millions to Swedish meatballs and lignonberries, taught us to assemble our own furniture (don’t worry, you’re not the only one with an extra bolt or two left over…) and demonstrated the beauty and wit found in affordable Scandinavian home furnishing and design.
Which is why we’ve been pacing next to the mailbox and refreshing at the keyboard, waiting for a glimpse at the new fall catalog, which also serves as an anniversary present of sorts to design fans.
Now in its 75th year, IKEA is unboxing a celebration featuring collections that are as thoughtful as they are impossible to pronounce.
To begin, the Swedish superstore is presenting the Gratulera collection of IKEA greatest hits: furniture and decor favorites from three eras of the manufacturer’s history. Bestsellers from the 1950s and ’60s, including the three-legged Lövbacken side table, will launch this month, 1970s and ’80s remakes like the Färgstark pendant lamp will be available in October, and classics like the PS 1995 storage bench from the 1990s through the early aughts will hit sales floors in December.
The 2019 anniversary catalog arriving in stores this month will show IKEA furnishings and decor in seven fictional home settings inspired by real-life challenges. Think a large family’s small apartment (space saving tips) and a home devoted entirely to eco-friendly choices.
Finally, the 75th year debuts the Sammanhang collection of shelves, platforms, bins and boxes designed for maximalists and collectors; and the Lyskraft series of design-modifying accessories — representing the store’s response to the #IKEAHacks DIY movement, or, as the company puts it, “We hacked ourselves.”
To request a print copy or digital catalog, go online, or pick one up in store.
It’s a party, Scandinavian style. Don’t forget to grab a soft serve cone on your way out.
Here are a few of our favorite looks: