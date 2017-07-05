Craft booths and food trucks in DTLA? It must be time for the Renegade Craft Fair

With Internet shopping becoming the norm, the Renegade Craft Fair serves as an opportunity to meet designers face-to-face and shop for handmade goods that you would normally find at online marketplaces like Etsy.

.

Following several years at Grand Park, the alfresco craft fair returns to the recently redone Los Angeles State Historic Park north of Chinatown. The event will feature more than 200 vendors, among them ceramists, woodworkers, clothing and jewelry designers, as well as DIY workshops, food trucks and the Yarnover Truck.

New additions include a special seating area courtesy of Los Angeles-based furniture designer Bend Goods and a Design Milk showcase highlighting the work of Oregon woodworker Kyle D’Auria for Deoria Made.

And if you can’t make the summer version of the biannual event, don’t worry. The winter craft fair returns to the park on Dec. 9-10.

What: Renegade Craft Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8-9

Where: Los Angeles State Historic Park 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

Admission: Free

Info: renegadecraft.com

