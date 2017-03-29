Visit the birthplace of the 'pussyhat' at the L.A. County yarn crawl

The Little Knittery gained worldwide exposure in January when the “pussyhat project” — pink knit caps with cat ears symbolizing women’s rights — originated at the Atwater Village yarn shop.
“It helped put an awareness on what you can do to make something by hand that makes a statement or helps someone else,” said Joanne Bronson, a board member with the Assn. of Los Angeles County Yarn Shops. “There are a lot of good things that go on in the knitting community.”
Learn more about the goings-on within L.A.’s fiber arts community at the sixth annual L.A. County Yarn Crawl scheduled for April 6-9.
The four-day event is a self-driven shop hop made up of 21 retailers including the Little Knittery, Alamitos Bay Yarn Co. (Long Beach), Compatto Yarn Salon (Santa Monica), Creative Ewe (Santa Clarita), Gather (Downtown L.A.), La Knitterie Parisienne (Studio City), Wollhaus (Pasadena), Twist Yarns (Manhattan Beach) and the Yarnover Truck, which will be parked at a different location each day.
“It’s a fun, friendly, free event,” adds Bronson, owner of the needlework store Needlepoints West. “It’s a great event for people who are interested in trying knitting or spinning or for people who have never looked at it as a hobby.”
Each store will offer a free knit and crochet pattern along with discounts on yarn, demonstrations, prizes, snacks and trunk shows.
Crawlers can download a passport online, which lists all of the participating shops. If you manage to visit every location on the crawl, you will become a “Super Crawler” and receive a special prize.
L.A. County Yarn Crawl 2017
When: April 6-9
Where: 21 retailers, located in and around Los Angeles
More: View an interactive map at layarncrawl.com
Twitter: @lisaboone19
