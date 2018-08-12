Indie Focus: New perspectives in 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'

Ever since its premiere this year at the Cannes Film Festival, Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” has been one of the most talked-about, most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by and co-written by Lee and produced by Jordan Peele, the movie is the true story of how Ron Stallworth (played by John David Washington), the first black police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., hatched a scheme to infiltrate the KKK with the help of a white colleague (played by Adam Driver). The film is a period action buddy-cop comedy and a searing take on bigotry and hatred that is directly in line with themes that appear throughout Lee’s career.