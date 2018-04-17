L.A. Times will move to 2300 E. Imperial Highway in El Segundo

The new home of the Los Angeles Times will be at 2300 E. Imperial Highway in El Segundo.
A spokesman for Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, soon to be the newspaper's new owner, said The Times would relocate to that address permanently sometime before the end of June, when the lease at its longtime headquarters in downtown Los Angeles expires.
Employees will move into a 120,000-square-foot building already on the site, at the intersection of Imperial Highway and North Douglas Street.
The building is currently being reconfigured to house a newsroom spread across multiple floors as well as a cafeteria, a museum gallery, a retail shop, multimedia studios and event spaces.
The 4.5-acre property also has room for a second building to be built from the ground up as needed, the spokesman said.
The Times has been at its current location in downtown L.A. since 1935. But it became a lessee two years ago after a previous owner sold the iconic Art Deco building to Canadian developer Onni Group.
Soon-Shiong said Onni has demanded a $1-million-a-month rent increase to keep the paper's staff at the building across from City Hall, money that could be better spent on resources for the newsroom. Because he owns the El Segundo building, the paper will have more flexibility and control, he said.
In announcing the move to El Segundo to The Times' staff Friday, Soon-Shiong said he envisioned a campus with a modern newsroom that "is there for the next 100 years."
In February the billionaire former surgeon struck a $500-million deal with media company Tronc to buy The Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Spanish-language publication Hoy and several small Southern California community papers, including the Glendale News-Press and the Daily Pilot in Costa Mesa.
The sale is expected to close this month.