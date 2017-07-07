Authorities say the 2009 killing of a prominent L.A. lawyer could be linked to another slaying in Whittier

Authorities on Friday named a Whittier business owner as a new “person of interest” in the 2009 killing of a prominent civil litigation attorney and said he may also know about the 2011 killing of a man in Whittier.

Detectives are looking to locate Richard Wall, 64, who owns Welded Fixtures in Whittier, said Det. Joe Espino with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

“We want to speak with him,” Espino said.

Espino said Wall is not a suspect but said investigators want to talk to him about the killing of Jeffrey Tidus, 53, who was shot execution-style outside his Rolling Hills Estates home in December 2009.

Detectives noticed similarities between the killing of Tidus and Juan Mendez, 35, who was shot and killed at his apartment in Whittier on Feb. 26, 2011, in front of his young daughter, Espino said.

Mendez, who was also shot execution-style, had won a lawsuit against Wall alleging that he hadn't been paid overtime he was owed, Espino said.

The gunman in that Mendez’s killing was described as about 6 feet tall, between 170 and 180 pounds, and wearing blue jeans and a black coat with a hood, police said. The man was seen fleeing the apartment complex after the shooting.

Both cases, Espino said, looked like “hits” done by a professional.

Before his death, Tidus had represented a man who won an $11.2-million judgment against a friend of Walls, a former L.A. tax attorney named Christopher Gruys.

During a pretrial deposition in the case in 2005, Gruys pulled out a camera and took a photograph of Tidus, then made what the attorney interpreted as a threat, according to court documents. Tidus subsequently obtained a restraining order against Gruys.

Tidus’ client attempted to collect on the judgment, but was unable to recover all of the money.

The client then filed another suit against Gruys and Wall, alleging that Gruys was transferring money to Wall’s business to avoid paying the money he owed.

In April 2007, the State Bar placed Gruys on interim suspension after he was convicted of possession of an assault weapon. He stopped practicing law that year.

Espino said Gruys has not been excluded as a person of interest in Tidus’ death. In addition, authorities are looking for another man they have described as a person of interest; they released a sketch of him in May.

Based on new leads, detectives in April publicized a $100,000 reward for information in Tidus’ killing. Tidus was active within the legal community and served on several professional organizations, including the board of governors for the State Bar of California. He sometimes took on cases pro bono and was an avid runner.

“We deserve answers,” his wife, Sheryl Tidus, said at a news conference in April. “Jeffrey deserves justice.”