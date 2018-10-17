Cal Fire cadets who were dismissed for drinking will get their jobs back

When Cal Fire first created its support services division in the late 1990s it was just two people, Ming said. By 2018, the full-time staff was increased to eight. Those eight individuals, counting Ming, are responsible for steering thousands of Cal Fire employees through the myriad types of trauma and stress they will encounter on and off the job by cultivating peer support groups, supporting their families’ physical, emotional and psychological well-being and providing them healthy outlets to cope with the stress.