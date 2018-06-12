Tens of thousands of fans come out for Capitals' Stanley Cup championship parade [Photos]

The Stanley Cup -winning Washington Capitals celebrated the city's first championship in one of the four major professional sports in 26 years with a parade down Constitution Avenue on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of fans lined the route, including hundreds on the steps of the National Archives creating a sea of red.

Fans gather on the steps of the National Archives as they wait to watch the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup victory parade. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

The final vehicle in the parade held Alex Ovechkin , Nicklas Backstrom , Brooks Orpik , owner Ted Leonsis, team president Dick Patrick — and the Stanley Cup.

Fans along Constitution chanted, “Raise the Cup!” and “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!”

Ovechkin sat at the front of the double-decker bus, alternating between resting his arms on the trophy, raising it, and drinking from his Bud Light bottle.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin lifts the Stanley Cup during a victory parade in Washington on Tuesday. Alex Brandon / EPA/Shutterstock

A rally at the National Mall capped the celebration.