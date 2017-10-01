Golf roundup: Americans clinch runaway Presidents Cup victory

The Americans won the Presidents Cup for the seventh consecutive time, and this one was no contest.

With most of the work already done, a dominant U.S. team needed only one point from the 12 singles matches Sunday. Kevin Chappell halved the opening match with Marc Leishman, and victory was assured when Daniel Berger went 3 up with three to play against Si Woo Kim.

Berger wound up winning his match, and the celebration was on.

President Donald Trump arrived at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., about 45 minutes before the Americans secured the gold trophy that he was to present to them. Trump, the honorary chairman of the matches, is the first sitting president to attend on the final day and present the trophy.

‘‘This is a juggernaut of a U.S. team,’’ said Nick Price, in his third and final stint of the International captain, all of them losses. ‘‘They’re an overpowering team that played some phenomenal golf. It was tough to watch, especially being on the receiving end. #2019;’

The Americans had an 11-point lead going into Sunday. All that remained was the margin of victory, and to see if they could become the first team to win all five sessions in the Presidents Cup.

That was the motivation from U.S. captain Steve Stricker, and the players responded with some of their best golf.

So thorough was this beating that Chappell and Charley Hoffman could have clinched the cup Saturday evening if they had won their fourballs match. Stricker sent them out at the top of his lineup to give them a chance to finish the job. Chappell nearly did. Hoffman was beaten by Jason Day, who had gone nine straight matches without winning until a 2-and-1 victory.

Instead, the clinching match fell to Berger, who had told Sky Sports in an interview Saturday, ‘‘Our goal from the minute we got here was to crush them as bad as we can. I hope that we close them out today and we go out there tomorrow and beat them even worse. #x2019.’

Berger won his match on the 17th green with the Americans who had finished gathered around and ready to start their party. Hoffman ran over and sprayed Berger with champagne, and Berger took a swig from the bottle before handing it over to Stricker for a quick guzzle.

‘‘They came in here riding a ton of momentum and a ton of confidence,’’ Stricker said. ‘‘It was about getting out of their way. #2019;’

The Americans have a 10-1-1 record in the Presidents Cup. The only loss was at Royal Melbourne in 1998, which ended just 12 days before Christmas. The matches return to Australia in two years for another pre-Christmas test for the Americans.

Dunne captures British Masters

Paul Dunne of Ireland shot a nine-under 61 to hold off Rory McIlroy at the British Masters to claim his first European PGA Tour title.

McIlroy shot a 63 to finish three shots behind Dunn, who completed the four rounds at the Close House Golf Club in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, at 20-under 260.

Robert Karlsson of Sweden was third at 264 after shooting a final-round 66 while Florian Fritsch of Germany tied for fourth with Sweden’s David Lingmerth at 266 after carding a 63.

New Zealand Open to finish Monday

Brooke Henderson took a big step towards her sixth LPGA Tour title in only six holes on Sunday, but will have to resume on Monday after rain, lightning and dangerous winds disrupted the final round of the New Zealand Women's Open.

The 20-year-old Canadian leads the tournament by four shots at 17 under from overnight leader Belen Mozo of Spain and American Brittany Lincicome.

Norway's Nicole Broch Larsen and China's Jing Yan are tied for fourth place at 12-under after nine and seven holes respectively. Australia's Su Oh was next at 11-under through nine holes while Hee Young Park of South Korea and Thidapa Swannapura of Thailand share seventh place at 10-under.

Web.Com Tour Championship postponed

Heavy rain Sunday postponed the final round of the Web.com Tour Championship at Atlantic Beach Country Club until Monday.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Jonathan Byrd shot a seven-under 64 on Saturday in rainy, windy conditions to take the lead in the last of the four Web.com Tour Finals events that determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Needing a high finish to regain his PGA Tour card, Byrd had a 20-under 193 total for a two-stroke lead over Sam Saunders. Byrd entered the week 66th in the race for 25 cards with $5,480. The winner will get $180,000.