High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff scores
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
Tuesday’s Results
BASEBALL
Wild-card round
DIVISION 8
Academy for Academic Excellence 22, Crossroads Christian 4
Mountain View 7, Animo Leadership 6
Bolsa Grande 9, Rio Hondo Prep 2
Yucca Valley at Lennox Academy
Edgewood 9, Webb 8
Santa Rosa Academy 5, Hawthorne 3
Santa Clarita Christian vs. Shalhevet (Wed., 2 p.m. at Darby Park)
SOFTBALL
Wild-card round
DIVISION 3
Sonora 2, Long Beach Poly 1
King 10, Dos Pueblos 0
Upland 7, Fountain Valley 6
DIVISION 5
Apple Valley 14, Kaiser 11
Ocean View 2, Santa Clara 1
Village Christian 10, Azusa 2
DIVISION 6
San Gorgonio 11, Nordhoff 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
Flintridge Prep 16, Anza Hamilton 4
Lancaster 12, Chaffey 7
Rancho Verde 8, Mountain View 4
Rio Hondo Prep 5, Southlands Christian 3
Ontario Christian 7, Bell Gardens 2
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5, El Monte 4
Pioneer 16, Westminster La Quinta 6
