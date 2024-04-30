Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

Tuesday’s Results

BASEBALL

Wild-card round

DIVISION 8

Academy for Academic Excellence 22, Crossroads Christian 4

Mountain View 7, Animo Leadership 6

Bolsa Grande 9, Rio Hondo Prep 2

Yucca Valley at Lennox Academy

Edgewood 9, Webb 8

Santa Rosa Academy 5, Hawthorne 3

Santa Clarita Christian vs. Shalhevet (Wed., 2 p.m. at Darby Park)

SOFTBALL

Wild-card round

DIVISION 3

Sonora 2, Long Beach Poly 1

King 10, Dos Pueblos 0

Upland 7, Fountain Valley 6

DIVISION 5

Apple Valley 14, Kaiser 11

Ocean View 2, Santa Clara 1

Village Christian 10, Azusa 2

DIVISION 6

San Gorgonio 11, Nordhoff 0

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

Flintridge Prep 16, Anza Hamilton 4

Lancaster 12, Chaffey 7

Rancho Verde 8, Mountain View 4

Rio Hondo Prep 5, Southlands Christian 3

Ontario Christian 7, Bell Gardens 2

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5, El Monte 4

Pioneer 16, Westminster La Quinta 6

