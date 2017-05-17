Where's everyone going for Memorial Day? Orlando is tops, AAA says

Theme-park heaven Orlando, Fla., is the top Memorial Day destination for Americans in what is predicted to be another record holiday travel year, AAA announced Wednesday.

The total number of U.S. travelers expected to take a trip is 39.3 million, a million more than last year and the highest number since 2005.

Southern Californians will account for 3.03 million of those getting away for the long weekend, the Auto Club of Southern California predicts.

As far as destinations go, Seattle and Las Vegas are among the top 10 cities for the May 26 to 29 weekend. Figures are based on reservations made with AAA.

Seattle's Space Needle is centerpiece to the skyline view from Kerry Park on Queen Anne Hill. Seattle will be a popular place to go for Memorial Day weekend. (Christopher Reynolds /Los Angeles Times)

Top 10 Memorial Day destinations

A lots of Americans are heading overseas, many to Europe’s top cities. The AAA forecast says 2.9 million people will choose to fly to their destination this year, a more than 5% leap over last year,

1. Orlando, Fla.

2. Rome

3. London

4. Dublin, Ireland

5. Vancouver, Canada

6. Seattle

7. Las Vegas

8. New York City

9. Paris

10. Honolulu

More than 39 million Americans this year will take a Memorial Day trip more than 50 miles from home. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Road trippers dominate travel

Among Memorial Day travelers who are expected to take a trip at least 50 miles from home, most will be hitting the road.

Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City may have the biggest traffic jams on the Thursday and Friday before Memorial Day, according to predictions by AAA and traffic app Waze.

And some travelers may be leaving the family car behind. AAA has seen a jump in car rentals this year — 19% higher than last Memorial Day.

U.S. Army soldiers last year marched with miniature American flags that were placed at graves in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. (Brendan SmialowskiI / AFP/Getty Images)

