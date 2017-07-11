L.A. County sheriff can't give prosecutors the names of problem deputies, appeals court rules

A list compiled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department naming deputies who’ve lied, stolen, falsified reports and committed other types of “moral” misconduct cannot be handed over to prosecutors, a Los Angeles appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The decision by the state’s 2nd District Court of Appeal is the latest turn in the fight over a secret list of 300 problematic deputies whose history of misconduct could damage their credibility if they are ever called to testify in criminal cases.

The Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the union that represents rank-and-file deputies, sued the department last fall over the department’s attempt to disclose the names to prosecutors, saying doing so would violate peace officer confidentiality laws and draw unfair scrutiny of deputies whose mistakes might have happened long ago.

A Superior Court judge agreed in January that providing the list would violate state law, but said the department could turn over the names of problem deputies when there’s a pending case in which that officer might testify. In February, a two-judge appellate court panel granted the union’s request to put a temporary hold on any transmission of names, even in pending cases.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a friend-of-the-court brief in March, asking the appeals court to reject ALADS’ request that none of the names of problem deputies be sent to prosecutors. Dignity and Power Now, an advocacy group for inmates and their families, signed the ACLU’s friend-of-the-court brief and started a petition to the appeals court to allow the Sheriff’s Department to send the deputies’ names to prosecutors. The petition has gained nearly 13,000 signatures.

The legal battle began after the department warned about 300 deputies in October that their personnel files contained evidence of “moral turpitude.” The letters said such acts could include accepting bribes or gifts, misappropriating property, tampering with evidence, lying, obstructing investigations, falsifying records, using unreasonable force, discriminatory harassment and family violence.

The targeted group represents about 3% of the department’s roughly 9,100 deputies.

In the letters, the department said the list would include only deputies found guilty of wrongdoing by internal investigators. The agency would send just the deputies’ names, not their entire personnel files, the letters said.

Under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brady vs. Maryland, prosecutors are obligated to alert defendants to any evidence that could aid the defense. That evidence includes information that could undermine an officer’s credibility. Not doing so could result in wrongful convictions.

The court battle over the list of sheriff’s deputies came as Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey has been redefining how her office would handle the names of officers with histories of misconduct. Right now, the office does not obtain lists of problem officers from police agencies, Lacey said in a previous interview.

Lacey’s office published a new policy earlier this year that addresses how to handle certain types of police misconduct evidence. Lacey said the new policy allows police agencies to send her office the names of problem officers, but only if the police organization establishes its own rules surrounding the disclosure and seeks input from the relevant police union.

