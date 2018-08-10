A staggering death toll for firefighters in California's summer of flames

Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)

Size: 255,482 acres Containment: 48%

Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake

Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.

*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.

Carr fire (Redding)

Size: 177,000 acres Containment: 47%

Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.

Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.

Deaths: Eight people have died in connection with the Carr fire. They include a Cal Fire mechanic, four Redding residents, a Redding firefighter, a bulldozer operator and a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker.

*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.

Ferguson fire (Yosemite)

Size: 94,992 acres Containment: 43%

Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.

Damage:

*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.

Holy fire (Orange County)

Size: 9,600 acres Containment: 5%

Evacuations: From Grand Avenue to Oretega Highway and homes on the mountainside of Lake Street in Lake Elsinore, Painted Canyon, McVickers, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso Village, Sycamore Creek, Sycamore Canyon, Rancho Capistrano, Glen Eden, Indian Canyon, Mayhew Canyon and the Ortega Highway corridor from Lookout Roadhouse to Nichols Institute.

Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.

*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9

