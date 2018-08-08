How Mendocino Complex became California's monster fire

Aug. 7, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
- Mendocino Complex fire
The Mendocino Complex fire has burned its way into the history books as the biggest fire ever recorded in California.
That is saying something given how destructive the fire year has been in the state.
But that distinction needs to be put in context. The fire, while massive, has destroyed far less property than other recent infernos. The wine country fires last year, while smaller in size, killed more than 40 people and destroyed thousands of homes.
Californians are being forced to evacuate as wildfires burn around the state. As of Thursday, state officials said more than 13,000 firefighters were battling 16 blazes that have forced more than 32,000 residents to evacuate.
If you’ve been asked to evacuate your home, we want to hear from you: What did you take with you, and why?