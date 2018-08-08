How Mendocino Complex became California's monster fire

The Mendocino Complex fire. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The Mendocino Complex fire has burned its way into the history books as the biggest fire ever recorded in California.

That is saying something given how destructive the fire year has been in the state.

But that distinction needs to be put in context. The fire, while massive, has destroyed far less property than other recent infernos. The wine country fires last year, while smaller in size, killed more than 40 people and destroyed thousands of homes.