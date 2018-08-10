Need to pack for an evacuation? Here's a list of essentials to take with you

Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)

Size: 255,482 acres Containment: 48%

Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake

Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.

*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.

Carr fire (Redding)

Size: 181,496 acres Containment: 51%

Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.

Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.

Deaths: Eight people have died in connection with the Carr fire. They include a Cal Fire mechanic, four Redding residents, a Redding firefighter, a bulldozer operator and a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker.

*As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

Ferguson fire (Yosemite)

Size: 95,544 acres Containment: 80%

Closures: Residents and employees only are allowed to enter Yosemite Valley.

Damage:

*As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

Holy fire (Orange County)

Size: 18,137 acres Containment: 5%

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were issued for Mayhew/Sycamore Creek, Glen Eden, Horsethief, Rice Canyon, Rice Lake, McVicker, Machado and South El Cariso, and Riverside. Evacuations were voluntary in Shoreline zones.

Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.

*As of 10:17 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10

