Need to pack for an evacuation? Here's a list of essentials to take with you

Aug. 10, 2018, 12:05 p.m.
One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.
With wildfires raging across California, more and more residents are being faced with having to evacuate. The Mendocino Complex fire is now the largest wildfire in state history, a record previously held by last year’s Thomas fire.
The first thing to pack should be your “go bag” of essentials. That, experts say, should include:
- Water and nonperishable food
- A flashlight
- A first aid kit
- Batteries and chargers for your devices
- Several days’ worth of clothing — including coats, pajamas, underwear and socks
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for sanitation purposes
- A battery- or crank-operated radio
- A whistle to signal for help
- Local maps in case GPS isn’t working
Aug. 10, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
By Friday morning, the Holy fire had grown to 18,137 acres and was 5% contained.
Aug. 10, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)
Size: 255,482 acres Containment: 48%
Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake
Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.
*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.
Carr fire (Redding)
Size: 181,496 acres Containment: 51%
Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.
Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.
Deaths: Eight people have died in connection with the Carr fire. They include a Cal Fire mechanic, four Redding residents, a Redding firefighter, a bulldozer operator and a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker.
*As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10.
Ferguson fire (Yosemite)
Size: 95,544 acres Containment: 80%
Closures: Residents and employees only are allowed to enter Yosemite Valley.
Damage:
*As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10.
Holy fire (Orange County)
Size: 18,137 acres Containment: 5%
Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were issued for Mayhew/Sycamore Creek, Glen Eden, Horsethief, Rice Canyon, Rice Lake, McVicker, Machado and South El Cariso, and Riverside. Evacuations were voluntary in Shoreline zones.
Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.
*As of 10:17 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10
Aug. 10, 2018, 10:23 a.m.
Ben Newburn faced a group of weary firefighters gathered a few mornings ago with one message: safety before anything else.
The veteran fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service recounted the numerous firefighters who had lost their lives battling massive blazes in the region. There was Andrew Palmer, who died 10 years ago while clearing trees. And the nine firefighters killed in 2008 when their helicopter crashed in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, an incident seared in history as the “Iron 44 tragedy.”
“This country … chews up firefighters. It has had a notorious past of being very hard on us,” Newburn said. “So as you guys are going out there, working on whatever assignment you guys have, please keep in mind what you’re doing and the risks associated with that.”
Aug. 10, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
- Holy fire
As flames flickered behind Ana Tran’s McVicker Canyon home, she and her friend rushed to their car and sped past firefighters who were heading toward the blaze. Thick black smoke billowed above homes and cars were blanketed in pinkish fire retardant.
The residents, like many others, made a frantic escape Thursday after winds picked up in Lake Elsinore and pushed the raging Holy fire within feet of homes. The blaze had ravaged more than 18,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest and had spread into Riverside County as of Friday morning.
Aug. 10, 2018, 12:53 a.m.
At the southern edge of the Holy fire in Lake Elsinore, where most of the activity was occurring Thursday night, the blaze moved toward hundreds of homes snuggled in and around the canyons that sit along Grand Avenue.
In the Robin Hood Oaks neighborhood, at the corner of Little John and Nottingham ways, Tera Swick, 43, watched from the frontyard of her mother’s home as large flames shot up. She and her family cheered on the aircraft that made drops of fire retardant.
“They’re just amazing,” she said. “We’re cheering them on every time they’re making drops.”
Aug. 9, 2018, 3:26 p.m.
- Holy fire
The Holy fire in the Cleveland National Forest marched toward Lake Elsinore on Thursday afternoon, forcing a new round of evacuations.
Residents living in homes on the mountainside of Lake Street and in the southeast region from Grand Avenue to Ortega Highway were told by the U.S. Forest Service to leave their homes immediately as the 9,600-acre fire moved their way.
To the south, the Rangeland fire broke out west of Ramona and quickly charred between 100 and 150 acres while threatening structures along a rural road.
Aug. 9, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
- Holy fire
The Holy fire grew to 9,600 acres by Thursday morning, threatening homes near Lake Elsinore.
Aug. 9, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
A Cal Fire mechanic assigned to the Carr fire died in a vehicle crash in Tehama County early Thursday morning, the eighth death connected to the furious blaze that has scorched roughly 177,000 acres in Northern California, officials said.
The victim, described as a heavy equipment mechanic, died in a crash on Highway 99, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.
The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. after a Dodge Ram 5500 veered off the highway’s right shoulder, slammed into a tree and caught fire, according to Officer Ken Reineman of the California Highway Patrol’s Red Bluff station. The victim’s identity has not been released.