First death from <i>E. coli</i>-contaminated romaine lettuce reported in California as outbreak spreads

One farm in Yuma, Ariz., has been identified so far as supplying the whole-head lettuce linked to a cluster of E. coli cases among prisoners in Nome, Alaska. But investigators have not specified when and where that lettuce became contaminated with the dangerous bacteria, and the farm has not been linked to other cases. Many of the people sickened across the country consumed chopped lettuce that had been sold in bagged form to restaurants. The bacteria could have contaminated the lettuce somewhere in the production stream beyond the original farm.