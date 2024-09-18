Barney’s Beanery valet who was beaten unconscious is improving as attacker remains at large

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying this suspect in the beating of a West Hollywood valet.

A beloved valet at Barney’s Beanery was improving Wednesday after a brutal attack outside the West Hollywood restaurant over the weekend that authorities have characterized as attempted murder.

His assailant remains at large.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was seeking the public’s help, disseminating photos in hopes of identifying the man suspected in the assault Saturday night of Efrain “Frankie” Zarazua as well as the battery of two additional victims.

Zarazua, who has worked at the popular WeHo watering hole for more than 30 years, remained in the hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to A.J. Sacher, director of operations at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood.

“His condition is improving,” Sacher said, “which is miraculous because of how severe the assault was.”

The shirtless suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a white baseball cap and gray sweatpants. In the attack, which occurred at 10:10 p.m., the assailant punched Zarazua, causing him to fall to the ground, then repeatedly kicked him in the head and upper torso, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on the suspect, additional victims or witnesses is asked to contact Detective Brandon Zeff at (310) 358-4033 or bgzeff@lasd.org, or leave an anonymous tip at (800) 222-8477.

Sacher identified the other two victims as a Barney’s cook who was waiting at the bus stop by the restaurant and a passerby outside the Soho House on Holloway Drive.

According to Sacher, Zarazua heard a commotion as the first two attacks occurred, ran to see what was happening and was then chased into the parking lot and viciously assaulted.

The valet’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to cover his medical expenses and lost wages. The fundraiser quickly surpassed its $30,000 goal, raising more than $47,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

“God bless you all and we will be praying for a speedy recovery for Frankie,” his family wrote on the fundraising page. “Justice will be served once we have the culprit who attacked him in custody.”

Sacher said he was deeply moved, but not surprised, by the outpouring of support.

“It’s not unexpected, given how long Frank has been the valet at Barney’s — it has been over 30 years — and how wonderful a person he is,” he said. “He’s got a huge heart, he’s welcoming, he’s generous, he’s kind and he’s been this way with literally thousands of people.”

On Wednesday, Barney’s Beanery turned its National Cheeseburger Day celebrations into a fundraiser for Zarazua by contributing proceeds from sales of its “Juicy Lucy” burgers to his medical expenses. The restaurant intends to continue shining a spotlight on the incident in the coming days and weeks.

“We still need the support and we still need this awareness, because the person who did this to him is still out there,” said Sacher. “That’s scary to say.”

