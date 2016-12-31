2 killed, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Bakersfield

Two people died and several others were injured Saturday in at least one multiple-vehicle crash on a foggy stretch of southbound Interstate 5 near Bakersfield, California Highway Patrol and Kern County coroner’s officials reported.
A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Manteca were confirmed dead, Bakersfield station KBAK-TV and the Associated Press reported.
Preliminary reports suggest that more than 20 vehicles were involved in two separate collisions around 9 a.m. on I-5 near the Highway 99 split, according to KBAK-TV.
Video footage of the scene showed the cab of a tractor-trailer cut in half. As of midafternoon, southbound I-5 was closed to traffic.
