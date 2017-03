The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake at 370 square miles, once supported popular resorts and a thriving inland saltwater fishery. It is now shrinking and threatening to wreak havoc on air quality, habitat and local economies. Water transfers to metropolitan areas along the coast and other factors are exposing large swaths of lake bed and drastically increasing salt levels in the lake.

Receding shoreline

The Salton Sea in 2033

If nothing is done, water transfers and other factors reducing water inflow will result in a total loss of more than 500,000 acre-feet.