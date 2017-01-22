The National Weather Service is warning that the storm hitting Southern California on Sunday could be the strongest since 2010. The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon and evening, with the storm continuing into Monday.
The storm is also expected to hit the Sierra Nevada hard and is heightening concerns about mudslides and flooding across the state.
Key info
- The city of Duarte has issued evacuation orders for residents living in the areas burned last summer by the Fish fire in the San Gabriel Mountains near Azusa.
- Santa Clarita issued notices for about 120 homes in the vicinity of last summer’s Sand fire.
- Evacuations were also ordered in burn areas in Silverado Canyon in Orange County and parts of Santa Barbara County.
A warning about the L.A. River during the rain
|Matt Ballinger
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works on Twitter is reminding people to stay away from flood control channels, such as the L.A. River, during rain storms.
Because this is what it looks like in Universal City:
And the county offers information about road closures here .