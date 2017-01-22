The National Weather Service is warning that the storm hitting Southern California on Sunday could be the strongest since 2010. The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon and evening, with the storm continuing into Monday.
Key info
- The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the South Bay, L.A. Harbor area, Long Beach, Anaheim and Santa Ana through 4:30 p.m.
- The city of Duarte has issued evacuation orders for residents living in the areas burned last summer by the Fish fire in the San Gabriel Mountains near Azusa.
- Santa Clarita issued notices for about 120 homes in the vicinity of last summer’s Sand fire.
- Evacuations were also ordered in burn areas in Silverado Canyon in Orange County and parts of Santa Barbara County.
Cliff collapses in Santa Barbara County; residents evacuated
|Matt Hamilton
A cliff and a patio collapsed into the ocean Sunday afternoon in Isla Vista as a powerful rainstorm walloped California’s coast.
The collapse forced officials to evacuate 15 to 20 residents of oceanfront apartment units, according to Gina DePinto, a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara County.
Fire officials received the call about 5 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was expected to help displaced residents find shelter.
Building inspectors were dispatched to assess the stability of the cliff as well as the homes and buildings around the bluff, DePinto said.