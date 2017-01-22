Cliff collapses in Santa Barbara County; residents evacuated

The collapsed cliff was reported in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

A cliff and a patio collapsed into the ocean Sunday afternoon in Isla Vista as a powerful rainstorm walloped California’s coast.

The collapse forced officials to evacuate 15 to 20 residents of oceanfront apartment units, according to Gina DePinto, a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara County.

Fire officials received the call about 5 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was expected to help displaced residents find shelter.

Building inspectors were dispatched to assess the stability of the cliff as well as the homes and buildings around the bluff, DePinto said.