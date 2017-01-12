Today's storm is the latest of a series to dump rain on the region, which has been hard hit by six years of drought.
Officials warned of potential mud flows in areas affected by wildfires last year and heavy rains in the afternoon, when there will be a slight chance for thunderstorms. Forecasters say southern and eastern Los Angeles County will be hardest hit.
Drought relief: A year of California drought levels
|Kyle Kim
Some of the greatest improvement in California's recovery from a multiyear drought has occurred in just this past week, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report . Nearly 35% of the state, concentrated in Northern California, is currently free of drought conditions. A year ago, no part of the state was drought free.
The state's most severely drought-stricken areas, concentrated in Southern California, shrank from 43% a year ago to 2% as of this week.
