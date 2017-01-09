A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain.
The winter weather is also bringing some more much-needed rain to other parts of California.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Eastbound I-80 reopens after major mudslide prompted overnight closure
|Sarah Parvini
The eastbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada reopened Monday morning after a major mudslide at Donner Summit closed the route and cut off the main transportation path between Reno and San Francisco.
The road was reopened from Colfax to the state line, according to Caltrans.
Authorities said the flow of mud and rock extended across the westbound lanes of the road for about the length of a football field and was 7 feet deep in places.
Downed power lines forced the closure of the eastbound lanes and complicated cleanup efforts, he said.