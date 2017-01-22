The National Weather Service is warning that the storm hitting Southern California on Sunday could be the strongest since 2010. The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon and evening, with the storm continuing into Monday.
Key info
- The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the South Bay, L.A. Harbor area, Long Beach, Anaheim and Santa Ana through 4:30 p.m.
- The city of Duarte has issued evacuation orders for residents living in the areas burned last summer by the Fish fire in the San Gabriel Mountains near Azusa.
- Santa Clarita issued notices for about 120 homes in the vicinity of last summer’s Sand fire.
- Evacuations were also ordered in burn areas in Silverado Canyon in Orange County and parts of Santa Barbara County.
Heavy snow forces closure of I-80 in the Sierra Nevada
|Matt Hamilton
Heavy snowfall on Sunday closed a roughly 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, halting a major thoroughfare between Reno and San Francisco.
The California Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of the freeway were closed at the Nevada state line. Eastbound lanes were closed in Colfax, about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento, according to the CHP.
The freeway was estimated to reopen at 1:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
The National Weather Service said "crippling" amounts of snow were expected to coat the Sierra, with 2 to 4 feet of snow expected around Lake Tahoe. Elevations above 7,000 feet were expected to see 3 to 6 feet of snow by Monday.
The mixture of strong winds and heavy snowfall prompted authorities to issue an avalanche warning for the Sierra backcountry.
Earlier Sunday, the winter storm briefly forced the closure of Highway 395 between Bishop and June Lake, limiting access to Mammoth Mountain. The popular ski resort said all lifts were closed Sunday because of the intense storm.