Heavy snow forces closure of I-80 in the Sierra Nevada

Heavy snowfall on Sunday closed a roughly 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, halting a major thoroughfare between Reno and San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of the freeway were closed at the Nevada state line. Eastbound lanes were closed in Colfax, about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento, according to the CHP.

The freeway was estimated to reopen at 1:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.