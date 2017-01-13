Today's storm is the latest of a series to dump rain on the region, which has been hard hit by six years of drought.
Officials warned of potential mud flows in areas affected by wildfires last year and heavy rains in the afternoon, when there will be a slight chance for thunderstorms. Forecasters say southern and eastern Los Angeles County will be hardest hit.
Laurel Canyon closed 'until further notice' after mudslide
|Sarah Parvini
Laurel Canyon Boulevard will remain closed "until further notice" after a mudslide shut down the roadway between Sunset Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, city officials said.
There are closures at:
- Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard
- Hollywood Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard
- Kirkwood Drive and Laurel Canyon Boulevard
- Mount Olympus Drive and Laurel Canyon Boulevard
- Mulholland Drive and Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Residents are being allowed to access their homes, but officials advised commuters to use freeways as alternate routes. The area is completely closed to trucks over 6,000 pounds.