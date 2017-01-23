Storm waves destroy famed 'cement ship' in Northern California

Storm-fueled waves in the Monterey Bay this weekend smashed the remains of the S.S. Palo Alto, a famed World War I-era concrete ship moored in the town of Aptos, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to the National Weather Service, monster surf on Saturday set a new wave height record for the Monterey Bay: 34.12 feet. The previous record was 32.8 feet, set in 2008.

The S.S. Palo Alto, whose stern was connected to a pier at Seacliff State Beach, was no match for the ocean's might. The waves snapped the stern section of the ship and flipped it over.

Last February, El Nino waves severely fractured the ship, which has been crumbling for years and was already split into several pieces before the massive waves this weekend accelerated its demise.

"We've seen very large surf, with very little break in between, and it's that repeated beating down by the ocean that seems to be having the biggest effect on the ship this year," Bill Wolcott, a California State Parks public safety superintendent told ABC 7 News .

The S.S. Palo Alto was built in 1919 for use as a tanker in World War I, but was not completed in time, according to the Aptos History Museum. It was stripped, then rebuilt to include a ballroom that hosted musicians including Benny Goodman, Paul Whiteman and Tommy Dorsey. It has been moored a

The ship has been moored at Seacliff Beach since 1930 and has remained a popular tourist attraction for the town.

"Everybody is running down to check it out, because it's a significant change in the way the ship looks" after this weekend's storm, Aptos History Museum curator John Hibble told ABC 7.