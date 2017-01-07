A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next week.
The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California. Another powerful storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric "river" bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Central and Southern California between late Saturday and Monday.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Truckee River forecast to spill over banks Sunday
|Paige St. John
With the Truckee River forecast to crest above flood stage Sunday at 2 p.m., residents filled sand bags at a local fire station to shore up their fortifications.
"It just wasn't enough," Truckee resident Monique Long explained on her return trip for more bags after watching East Alder Creek rise. "Everything is quickly coming up."
Avalanche warnings were at their highest level and the Sierra Avalanche Prediction Center warned against travel in high terrain.