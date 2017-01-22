Video shows firefighters rescuing motorists stranded in flooded intersection

The National Weather Service is warning that the storm hitting Southern California on Sunday could be the strongest since 2010. The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon and evening, with the storm continuing into Monday.
Key info
- The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the South Bay, L.A. Harbor area, Long Beach, Anaheim and Santa Ana through 4:30 p.m.
- The city of Duarte has issued evacuation orders for residents living in the areas burned last summer by the Fish fire in the San Gabriel Mountains near Azusa.
- Santa Clarita issued notices for about 120 homes in the vicinity of last summer’s Sand fire.
- Evacuations were also ordered in burn areas in Silverado Canyon in Orange County and parts of Santa Barbara County.