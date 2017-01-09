Westbound I-80 still closed to drivers: 'We have a river on the interstate'

Interstate 80 reopened Monday morning heading east, but westbound drivers attempting to enter California were stopped at the border. Those who could show they had business in Truckee were allowed through, but for the rest, the remnants of a giant mudslide from Sunday evening kept the road closed.

Heavy machinery operators had made progress overnight, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Mann, but water cascading off the Donner Summit slope was the next problem.

"We have a river on the interstate," Mann said. The state seeks to reopen the road, the main artery for truckers bringing goods to the San Francisco Bay area, by afternoon.

As the tropical weather system, dubbed the Pineapple Express, leaves the Sierra Nevada, temperatures have begun to plummet and snowflakes returned to the sky.

A new winter storm warning has been issued for Tuesday through Thursday. The storm could bring up to 7 feet of snow at the higher mountain passes and 3 feet of fresh snow in the mountain valleys.