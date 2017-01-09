Wind gusts from California storms hit 159 mph; woman killed by falling tree

There was a lot of snow and rain during the last storm that moved through Northern California.

But the heavy winds were also a destructive factor.

In the East Bay, a woman was killed on a golf course in San Ramon when a tree fell on her.

And in Squaw Valley in the Sierra Nevada, wind gusts on Sunday hit 159 mph.

The storms over the weekend were relatively warm, meaning snows levels stay high. Some of the snow that did fall melted fairly quickly, creating raging rivers — and flooding — across the region.

But the next rounds of storms will be colder, meaning more of the snow will stick. That’s good news for the state’s water collection systems, which rely on snow remaining in the Sierra Nevada into the spring.

The colder storms bring with them the threat of blizzard and white-out conditions, as well as avalanches.

“It’s not over yet,” said Alex Hoon, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Reno station.

The storm is expected to last until Thursday and will bring several feet of snow to lower altitudes, such as Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Mountain in Northern California, as well as cities in western Nevada and southern Oregon.