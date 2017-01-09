A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain.
The winter weather is also bringing some more much-needed rain to other parts of California.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Yosemite Valley to reopen Tuesday
|Joseph Serna
If conditions permit, Yosemite Valley will reopen to visitors at Yosemite National Park Tuesday morning following a weekend storm that saw the Merced River flood, park officials said.
The tourist-popular Yosemite Valley was closed Friday evening before a massive storm that dumped feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and inches of rain in mountain and foothill communities Saturday and Sunday.
Other sections of the park remained open throughout the storm, park officials said.
The Merced River reached flood stage Sunday but was lowering Monday as rains statewide tapered off. Another storm, this one colder, is expected to sweep across the region Tuesday through Thursday.