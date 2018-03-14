Students nationwide will walk out of classes to push for stricter gun control

From New York to Los Angeles, Maine to Texas, tens of thousands of students nationwide are expected to walk out of class this morning and participate in other actions to call attention to the effects of gun violence and call for stricter gun control laws.
The walkouts are expected to last 17 minutes to pay homage to the 17 people who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., exactly one month ago.
Students are hoping their show of unity will encourage lawmakers to take action to stop the steady drum of gun violence on campus after campus.
They are demanding a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks and laws that would disarm people who show signs of violent behavior.
"Youth across the country including myself are tired of gun violence and the fact that our elected officials … aren't listening to us," said Winter Minisee, a 17-year-old student at Encore High School for the Arts in Riverside.
Winter is one of about 14 high school and college students who coordinated the walkouts. She's an organizer with Empower, a youth activism arm of the Women's March.
Walkouts and other actions are expected at nearly 3,000 schools. They are likely to look different in different spots around the country.
Some students will leave their campuses to gather outside, while others will hold rallies in campus common areas. There will be speakers, poem recitals, voter registration drives and moments of silence. Some students will wear orange in the spirit of the Wear Orange campaign associated with National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Others will wear white to symbolize peace and love.
Some kids will skip school altogether, and some parents will keep their children at home — worried about possible threats from the attention of the day.
Brandon Najera, a 17-year-old student at Wilson High School in Los Angeles, says he is heartened to see young people like him so galvanized. Back in 2016, he was one of the student activists who organized the postelection walkouts.
But this time, he is planning to stay in math class.
"I'm already doing bad in that," he said.
Rather than walk out on Wednesday, Najera planned to join thousands of students nationwide at a separate event, March for Our Lives, on March 24 in Washington, D.C. The march is being organized by the survivors of the Parkland shooting and has sparked plans for protest events on that day across the country.
The focus on March 24 also will be gun control legislation.
"I think it is a better place for me," Najera said.