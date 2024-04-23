Advertisement
California

San Bernardino County high school put on lockdown after report of a student with a firearm on campus

An exterior view of Oak Hills High School
Oak Hills High School in Hesperia was put on lockdown Tuesday after a report of a student with a loaded firearm on campus. No injuries were reported.
(KTLA)
By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
A San Bernardino County high school went on lockdown Tuesday after the school became aware of a student on campus with a loaded firearm.

According to the Hesperia Unified School District, administrators at Oak Hills High School became aware of a student with a firearm and contacted the school district police immediately to lock down the campus and apprehend the student. No injuries were reported.

“Law Enforcement and admin quickly located and arrested the student and recovered a loaded firearm on campus,” the district said in a statement.

A video obtained by TV station KTLA shows a brief chase involving a district police officer. After the student was apprehended, the lockdown was lifted and the school notified parents about the incident.

Freshman Xavier Ramos told KTLA that he knew students who saw the firearm.

“Two people were in class, and one of them showed my friend his gun,” he told the TV station. “When he did, they got escorted by the police outside and they ran.”

California
Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018. She reports on a range of news and issues, with a special focus on the Central Valley. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

