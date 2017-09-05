Oroville Dam spillway failure blamed on water intruding under the concrete structure

The main spillway at Oroville Dam broke apart in February when underground water pressure lifted a massive section of the concrete floor into the flow of water and caused rapid erosion of the foundation, according to an interim investigation report released Tuesday.

The underlying causes of the massive failure were a combination of aging; design flaws and maintenance shortcomings that included an inadequate drain system under the spillway; thin sections of concrete; and repaired fissures that allowed water to penetrate into the foundation, the report said.

Beyond the direct causes of the failure, the investigation said that physical inspections were not sufficient to identify risks, and that more such inspections at Oroville “would not likely have uncovered the issues which led to the spillway incident.” It recommended that periodic reviews be conducted of the original design, taking into account current standards.

The seven-page report, issued by an independent forensics team that was created by the state Department of Water Resources, found a wide range of related factors combined to undermine the spillway. The team is lead by John W. France, a professional engineer who spent much of his career at Los Angeles-based AECOM.

The report noted that the standards for removing loose rock and soil from the foundation of the spillway were relaxed during construction.

The anchors that held the spillway to a mountainside were not strong enough, it said, and the drains under the spillway were not designed to handle all the water that penetrated into the foundation.

Other findings included: Crack repairs or new damage allowed more water to penetrate under the spillway. Shallow voids were allowed to develop under the concrete. Corrosion of metal rebar in concrete occurred. The concrete deck in the area where it covered drain pipes was only seven inches thick, not the 15 inches that was supposed to be the minimum design thickness.

Also, the uplifting force exceeded the weight of the concrete deck and all of the water that was rushing down the spillway. It also exceeded the anchoring system that tied the deck into the hillside, the report found.

