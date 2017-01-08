Police arrest party bus riders after 7-Eleven robbery

Police pulled 80 people off a party bus cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Saturday night because they suspected that some of them may have been involved in a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Huntington Beach police received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday about a large group of people who went into a 7-Eleven at 706 Pacific Coast Highway and allegedly stole items from the store and assaulted the clerk, authorities said.

The group then got into a party bus and headed north on the highway, the caller told police.

Soon after getting the call, police pulled over a party bus on the highway near the 7-Eleven. All 80 people on the bus were interrogated by investigators, police said.

Police found seven loaded handguns on the bus. They arrested two people on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy and released everyone else.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate the incident.

soumya.karlamangla@latimes.com

Twitter: @skarlamangla