Two lanes closed on northbound 5 in East L.A. after pedestrian hit by cars

Two lanes on the northbound 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles were closed Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by several cars and killed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities began receiving calls about a person being hit around 4:48 a.m. A SigAlert went out at 5 a.m. advising that the two far-right lanes on the northbound 5, south of Ditman Avenue, would be closed for an unknown duration, according to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.
The pedstrian's death is under investigation.
