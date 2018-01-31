San Bernardino County sheriff investigates possible brutality by deputy caught on video

A video showing a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy punching and kicking a young man during an arrest surfaced on social media this week, and now officials are seeking the public's help as they investigate the incident.
The one-minute clip begins with Garardo Bernabe Vasquez on the ground near Highland Avenue and Cedar Street in San Bernardino. His body is limp and he screams as two deputies pin him down to handcuff him. One deputy then repeatedly punches and kicks him in the head. Vasquez cries out his name over and over.
The 21-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on suspicion of resisting/obstructing an officer. He was booked and released.
Sheriff John McMahon said the deputy, whose identity has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave.
"I am concerned with the level of force used in the video by one of my deputies," McMahon said. "I expect our employees always to remain professional when contacting the public, who we serve. I can assure you that we take these matters very seriously and we will conduct a thorough and complete investigation."