Four arrests are made in Victorville after woman's remains are in found in trashcan

Four people were arrested Friday after authorities found a woman’s skeletal remains inside a trash can at a Victorville home, officials said.
Deputies discovered the remains Sunday at a home in the 15000 block of Sitting Bull Street after receiving a tip from the community.
They used a dog named Ellie to sniff out the trash container.
Officials said they found the gruesome incident to be out the ordinary.
“Many times murders involve gang activity, narcotics or a domestic situation,” Cindy Bachman, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. “This is definitely different.”
The victim had been dead for more than a year, officials said.
The San Bernardino County coroner's office is trying to identify the woman and determine how she died.
Those arrested are all from Victorville: Jayson Weiss, 31; Lori Rector, 57; Louis Chacon, 43; and Alphonso Lozano, 36.
Rector, Chacon and Lozano were taken to the High Desert Detention Center. Rector was booked on a murder charge, and Chacon and Lozano on accessory to murder.
Weiss was in custody at the West Valley Detention Center on an unrelated charge and was booked for murder.