Police discover woman’s body stuffed inside Sunland trash can

Los Angeles police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a trash can in Sunland on Tuesday morning, a department spokesperson said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a residential neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered the body of what appeared to be a 30- to 40-year-old female inside the trash can.

Helicopter video from KTLA showed police investigating near a closed black bin at a curb in the neighborhood.

No other information was immediately provided by the police.

LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau detectives are in charge of the investigation.