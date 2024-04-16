Police discover woman’s body stuffed inside Sunland trash can
Los Angeles police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a trash can in Sunland on Tuesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a residential neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered the body of what appeared to be a 30- to 40-year-old female inside the trash can.
Helicopter video from KTLA showed police investigating near a closed black bin at a curb in the neighborhood.
No other information was immediately provided by the police.
LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau detectives are in charge of the investigation.
