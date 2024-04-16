Advertisement
California

Police discover woman’s body stuffed inside Sunland trash can

A man in dark uniform and another person in white shirt and tie stand near other people and a trash can at the curb
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a “sealed trash can” in Sunland on Tuesday morning, according to KTLA.
(KTLA)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a trash can in Sunland on Tuesday morning, a department spokesperson said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a residential neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered the body of what appeared to be a 30- to 40-year-old female inside the trash can.

Helicopter video from KTLA showed police investigating near a closed black bin at a curb in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

No other information was immediately provided by the police.

LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau detectives are in charge of the investigation.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement