Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman found at Artesia hotel

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Friday at a hotel in Artesia.
Detectives responded to the 16900 block of Pioneer Boulevard about 10:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was discovered at Artesia Inn and Suites, said a front desk clerk for the hotel. He declined to answer additional questions.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
