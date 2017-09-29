LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman found at Artesia hotel

Corina Knoll
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Friday at a hotel in Artesia.

Detectives responded to the 16900 block of Pioneer Boulevard about 10:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was discovered at Artesia Inn and Suites, said a front desk clerk for the hotel. He declined to answer additional questions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

