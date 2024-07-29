Woman’s body, reportedly missing legs, found in Dominguez Channel

A woman’s body was found in the Dominguez Channel in Carson over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found floating in the Dominguez Channel in Carson over the weekend.

News reports suggested the body was missing both legs.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found shortly before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Carson Plaza Drive, between the 405 Freeway and the South Bay Pavilion Mall, the Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene because the woman’s body showed “obvious signs of trauma,” the department said. KABC-TV News reported that it had video, too graphic to be aired, that appeared to show the woman’s legs were missing.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.