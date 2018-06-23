Hollister Ranch access agreement is a wipeout and a sellout, hundreds of beach lovers scream

All this scrambling began with a May 22 scoop by my colleague Rosanna Xia, who covers the coast. She dug out the terms of the deal with homeowners, in which the Coastal Commission and the Coastal Conservancy gave up a long-disupted public access route by land in return for a couple of concessions. Those include the expansion of an after-school tide pool program and organized tours for nonprofit groups that would give access to about 400 people a year.