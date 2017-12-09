Scouts, residents evacuated as fire breaks out above Monrovia

A brush fire that ignited in Monrovia on Saturday night prompted evacuations of residents along Norumbega Drive, as well as a large group of Boy Scouts.
Initial reports suggest the fire broke out near the foothills of the Angeles National Forest, north of the 210 Freeway. It’s estimated to have burned three acres.
The evacuees included a group of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts who were spending the weekend at Camp Trask in the foothills of the national forest.
A member of the group, David Hilton, estimated there were as many as 150 people at the camp. He said the Scouts learned about the fire from a forest ranger, who came to tell them they were all being evacuated.
Live coverage: Southern California fires »
“The fire is near us, but it's down at the bottom of the canyon,” Hilton said. “Everybody's getting out. Looks like we're safe.”
U.S. Forest Service firefighters, who responded along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, described the blaze as “terrain & fuels-driven.”
Twitter: @annamphillips
ALSO
Firefighters begin to turn the tide on Southern California wildfires
At least 46 horses dead after San Diego County wildfire
Dogs trained for disaster relief were displaced by the Thomas fire. Their trainers are using it as a learning experience