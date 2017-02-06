For the record

L.A. Phil: In the Feb. 4 Calendar section, a review of a Los Angeles Philharmonic concert of Russian music cited the incorrect year Alfred Schnittke’s “(K)ein Sommernachtstraum” was composed. The piece was written in 1984-85, not 1995.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.