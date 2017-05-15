For the record

Yoga mat: In the May 13 Saturday section, a headline on an article about gifts for active mothers suggested sales of Manduka’s eKO mats support cancer research. It is Manduka’s project:OM collection that generates donations to the breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen.

Twin Falls: In the May 15 Section A, an article about refugees in Twin Falls, Idaho, said the town’s farms and fields sprawl out on both sides of Interstate 40. It is Interstate 84.

