Rose Parade rain: In the Dec. 27 California section, an article about a storm in the forecast and the possibility of rain on the Rose Parade identified one of the dogs riding on the Pasadena Humane Society’s parade float as a shiba inu with an underbite. It is a shih tzu mix.

