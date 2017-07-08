CeCe Winans: In the July 9 Arts & Books section, an article about singer CeCe Winans misspelled the last name of Tammy Faye Bakker as Baker.

“Grim Sleeper” review: In the July 9 Arts & Books section, a review of the book “The Grim Sleeper: The Lost Women of South Central” said that an exhibition of artist Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle’s work, “The Evanesced,” is currently on display at the California African American Museum. It has closed.

Hip Hot chef: In the July 8 Saturday section, a review of Hip Hot restaurant misspelled the name of chef Tiantian Qiu as Tian Tian Qian.

L.A. Affairs: In the July 8 Saturday section, the name of the author of the L.A.Affairs column, Fola Goke-Pariola, was misspelled as Fola Goka-Pariola.

